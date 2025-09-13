DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 13-year-old girl undergoes successful heart transplant in Kochi 

13-year-old girl undergoes successful heart transplant in Kochi 

The heart was donated by an 18-year-old youth who was declared brain dead following a road accident
article_Author
PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 11:26 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo. iStock
Advertisement

The heart transplantation surgery of a 13-year-old girl, who was rushed to Kochi from Kollam on the Vande Bharat Express train, was successfully completed at a private hospital here on Saturday, hospital authorities said.

Advertisement

The heart, donated by Biljith (18), a native of Mallussery in Nedumbassery who was declared brain dead following a road accident, was transplanted into the teenager from Eroor in Kollam at Lisie Hospital by a team led by noted cardiac surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram.

Biljith, an engineering student, was admitted to Little Flower Hospital in Angamaly after sustaining serious injuries in the accident.

Advertisement

He was later declared brain dead, after which his family consented to donate his organs, including his heart, kidneys, liver, and corneas.

On Friday evening, the girl's family was informed about the availability of the heart, following which she was rushed to Kochi on the Vande Bharat Express train.

Advertisement

The girl was suffering from a serious cardiac ailment that required a heart transplantation.

The surgery to retrieve Biljith's heart was completed at the Angamaly hospital by Friday midnight. The organ was transported to Lise Hospital around 1 am on Saturday. With police regulating traffic, the distance was covered in just 20 minutes, authorities said.

The transplant surgery began at 1.25 am, and by 3.30 am, the heart had started beating inside the recipient's body.

The entire surgical procedure was completed by 6.30 am, hospital authorities said.

"The surgery was successful, but the next 48 hours are equally crucial," Dr Periyappuram said.

On Thursday, a heart donated by a Kollam native who died at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram was airlifted to Kochi for a similar transplantation, the authorities said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts