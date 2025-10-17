DT
Home / India / 13-year-old tribal girl from Palghar forced into marriage, raped

13-year-old tribal girl from Palghar forced into marriage, raped

5 people have been booked in the case

PTI
Palghar, Updated At : 01:36 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
A 13-year-old tribal girl from Maharashtra’s Palghar district was allegedly forcibly married off and raped, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the minor, the police have registered a case against five people, including the groom and his family from Ahilyanagar, an official said.

According to the police, the girl's grandfather allegedly got her married to a man from Ahilyanagar in September, and she was repeatedly sexually assaulted. The groom's parents also mentally harassed her.

"We have registered a case against five individuals, including a family member, for the forced marriage, trafficking, and repeated sexual assault of a minor girl. The case involves multiple jurisdictions, and we are coordinating the investigation to ensure immediate action is taken against all the accused involved in this," the official said.

The offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

