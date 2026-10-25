13 years after son filed complaint, Keralam woman reunites with children in court

A police drive to trace a long-absconding accused led to an emotional reunion of a 44-year-old woman with her two children after 13 years, as a case dating back to 2013 brought the estranged family face to face again, police said on Sunday.

The woman, a native of Cheemeni in Kasaragod district, was arrested by Chittarikkal police from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district on October 21 in connection with a case registered in 2013 for allegedly assaulting her then 12-year-old son.

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Police said the woman had been living in Thiruvalla, where she worked as a caregiver for an elderly person after being employed through a nursing agency in Kochi.

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The woman, who did not wish to be identified, had married another man and lived with her family in Cheemeni.

The couple had a son and a daughter, and she ran a tailoring shop at Kambalur near Chittarikkal.

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However, after the couple's relationship ran into trouble in 2013, their son, then aged 12, accompanied his father to the Chittarikkal police station and lodged a complaint alleging that his mother had assaulted him, officials said.

A case was registered under the Juvenile Justice Act, and the woman was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

After being released on bail, she went absconding and lived in different parts of the state, police said.

Over the years, her husband married another woman, while their son, now 25, continued to live with his father.

Their daughter was raised by her paternal grandmother.

The trail eventually led investigators to a nursing agency in Kochi and then to a house in Thiruvalla, where the woman was working as a caregiver, police said.

But when she was brought before the court, the case took an unexpected turn.

Both her children were present to meet her after more than a decade, police said.

The son, who had lodged the original complaint, told the court that he did not wish to pursue the case and submitted an affidavit to that effect. Taking note of the development, the court granted the woman bail, police said.

After her release, the woman spent two days with her children before returning to Thiruvalla to attend to the elderly person under her care.

Both children are now married and want their mother to return, police said.

Police said the woman's children now claim that they had lodged the complaint in 2013 after being directed by their father.

The woman has promised to come back after making arrangements for the person she cares for and completing the remaining court formalities. She has also expressed hope of staying with her children permanently, police added.

The court has posted the case for further consideration next month to hear from the complainant, police said.