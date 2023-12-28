134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi

ANI

New Delhi, December 28

Dense fog engulfed the national capital on Thursday as cold wave gripped the city, leading to train and flight delays, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed passengers queuing up at the gates of the airport amid dense fog.

The Delhi airport reported delays in flight operations affecting 134 flights, both arrivals and departures (domestic and international), due to fog. While 35 international flight departures got delayed from Delhi, 28 international arrivals got delayed as well. On the other hand, 43 domestic departures and 28 domestic arrivals got delayed.

Twenty-two trains were delayed at the New Delhi Railway Station, amid low visibility. Trains like the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani and Jammu Tawi Rajdhani were running late for more than an hour. Visuals from the station showed several passengers waiting amid biting cold.

On Wednesday, the IMD issued a dense fog alert for the national capital. "It is to inform to all that Dense fog has already set in over some pockets of Delhi including at IGI Airport Palam since 0830pm today of 27th Dec 2023," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

"Dense fog warning for Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi: Very dense fog in night & morning hours till 30th Dec. morning and Dense fog on 31st Dec. 2023," it said in another post.

