14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

PTI

New Delhi, January 6

Train services were affected due to fog with 14 Delhi-bound trains delayed, according to officials.

Delhi witnessed moderate fog on Saturday morning.

The minimum temperature settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was 500 metres at 5.30 am, the IMD said.

The relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's Air Quality Index was recorded at 315, in the 'very poor' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.