14 Indians aboard yacht targeted off Yemen coast

The Indian Embassy in Yemen is ascertaining details after reports emerged on Thursday of an incident involving a yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals off the Yemeni coast, amid escalating hostilities in the Red Sea.

“We have seen reports regarding an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen today,” the Embassy said, adding that it was working to establish the facts and would extend all possible assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indians.

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According to reports, Yemen’s Houthi-aligned military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, claimed that a yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals had been targeted near Zuqar Island in the Red Sea. He said Yemeni forces were undertaking rescue operations and would provide further details later.

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The circumstances of the reported incident, including who was responsible, the condition of those aboard and whether the yacht sustained damage, remained unclear at the time of reporting. There was no independently verified account of the incident from the alleged attackers.

The report comes amid heightened tensions around Yemen and the Red Sea, a strategic waterway connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean through the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The route is vital for international trade, including energy shipments, and has faced repeated threats amid the wider regional conflict.

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India has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks on commercial shipping and the safety of Indian seafarers in the region. In August, an Indian-flagged vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, sank in the Red Sea after being hit by a projectile near Yemen. All 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, were rescued, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

New Delhi has called for attacks on commercial shipping to end and for freedom of navigation through international waterways to be restored in accordance with international law.

The Embassy said it would provide further assistance as details emerged. The immediate priority remains establishing what happened to the 14 Indian nationals and ensuring their safety.