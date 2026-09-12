A 14-year-old boy died and four others were injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Saturday, police said.

Kolasib Superintendent of Police Lalrinpuia Varte told PTI that the incident occurred at around 4:30 am in Vairengte town near the Mizoram-Assam border.

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"A 14-year-old boy, identified as Zodingliana, died on the spot. His body was retrieved from the debris by police and local volunteers," he said.

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Two injured persons have been taken to Silchar in Assam, and two others were admitted to Vairengte community health centre, Varte said.

"The landslide destroyed two houses, including a double-storey residence made of timber, and an establishment, locally known as Assam-type house. These houses were occupied by three families comprising 17 members," he said.