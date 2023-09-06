14-year-old dies of rabies in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, September 6
A 14-year-old Ghaziabad boy, who hid a dog bite for over a month from his parents out of fear, died of rabies, police said on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred under the Vijay Nagar police station limits in Ghaziabad. "Information was received at Vijay Nagar police station on September 5 that a 14-year-old boy had died due to a dog bite. Later it came to the fore that the deceased child's treatment couldn't be done as he had hidden the dog bite from his parents.
A few days ago the child started showing symptoms of rabies. Only then the family members brought him to the hospital for his treatment. However, he died during the treatment," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nimish Patel said. The family members say that the 14-year-old had hidden the incident for over a month and a half out of fear from his parents.
The uncle of the deceased told ANI that the stray dogs frequently attack people as they are not leashed and that this is not the first incident. "The dogs are not leashed and they attack anyone and this is not the first incident. We have registered a complaint and the police are looking into the matter," the deceased's relative said. Further information is awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court protects 4 members of Editors Guild against coercive action in 2 FIRs lodged in Manipur
The bench also seeks response of the state government on the...
AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan
There would be no alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party with Congr...
Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites
The brothers had plunged into the Beas river following alleg...
Supreme Court sets aside Ladakh Administration notification for September 10 local body polls in Kargil region
A Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath directs the Ladakh Admini...
Russia 'committed' to making Delhi G-20 summit a success but Ukraine logjam to persist
Moscow to caution against hasty transition to green energy, ...