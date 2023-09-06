14-year-old dies of rabies in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

ANI

Ghaziabad, September 6

A 14-year-old Ghaziabad boy, who hid a dog bite for over a month from his parents out of fear, died of rabies, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred under the Vijay Nagar police station limits in Ghaziabad. "Information was received at Vijay Nagar police station on September 5 that a 14-year-old boy had died due to a dog bite. Later it came to the fore that the deceased child's treatment couldn't be done as he had hidden the dog bite from his parents.

A few days ago the child started showing symptoms of rabies. Only then the family members brought him to the hospital for his treatment. However, he died during the treatment," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nimish Patel said. The family members say that the 14-year-old had hidden the incident for over a month and a half out of fear from his parents.

The uncle of the deceased told ANI that the stray dogs frequently attack people as they are not leashed and that this is not the first incident. "The dogs are not leashed and they attack anyone and this is not the first incident. We have registered a complaint and the police are looking into the matter," the deceased's relative said. Further information is awaited.