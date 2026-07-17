147 girls fall ill from 'food poisoning' in Gujarat school; condition stable, says official

At least 147 girls of a government residential school in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Friday, an official said.

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While 102 girls are being treated at the Chuda community health centre, 45 were referred to two hospitals in Surendranagar, the official said.

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All 147 girls are in stable condition, he added.

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“Of the 215 female students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), 147 fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. They experienced symptoms like abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting on Friday morning,” Chief District Health Officer BG Gohil told PTI.

They had eaten sabji, bhakhri (wheat roti), khichdi and kheer (rice pudding made with milk) for dinner on Thursday night at the hostel of the residential school, Gohil said, adding food samples have been collected for analysis.

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Limbdi MLA Kiritsinh Rana, who visited the hospital, said corrective steps would be taken after a probe, but stressed the priority at present was to ensure all the affected children receive the best possible medical care and recover quickly.

“I have spoken with the collector and the prant officer and the situation is being closely monitored. A thorough investigation will be conducted. Appropriate action will be taken against the agency responsible for preparing food at the hostel if any lapses are found,” Rana told reporters.

Meanwhile, some parents expressed displeasure at the school authorities not informing them directly about the incident.

“My two daughters study at KGBV. One of my daughters brought her sister to the hospital, and a relative informed us about the food poisoning incident. The school did not inform parents. They should have informed all the parents immediately,” said parent Ansuya Ganotara.