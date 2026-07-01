15 foreign universities to open campuses in India: Eligibility, scholarships, courses and full list

Indian students will soon be able to earn globally recognised degrees without leaving the country. The Centre has approved 15 leading foreign universities to set up independent campuses in India, bringing international education closer and more affordable for thousands of aspirants.

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Admissions likely from August 2026

Most foreign university campuses are expected to begin admissions from August 2026. Each campus is likely to enrol 200–250 students initially, with annual intake projected to reach 1,000–1,200 students over the next five years.

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Which universities are coming to India?

The approved universities include-

University of Southampton (UK)

Deakin University (Australia)

University of Wollongong (Australia)

Queen’s University Belfast (UK)

University of Liverpool (UK)

University of York (UK)

University of Bristol (UK)

University of Aberdeen (UK)

Illinois Institute of Technology (USA)

Western Sydney University (Australia)

Victoria University (Australia)

Coventry University (UK)

University of Surrey (UK)

La Trobe University (Australia)

Lancaster University (UK)

Over 10,000 students have already applied

Student interest is already high, with more than 10,000 applications received during the ongoing admission cycle, highlighting the growing demand for international education within India.

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Who can apply?

While eligibility will vary across universities, the broad requirements include-

75% or more in Class 12 for undergraduate programmes.

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55–70% marks in graduation for postgraduate admissions.

Students with 70–85% marks in English in board examinations may not be required to submit IELTS scores, depending on university norms.

Courses that will be offered

The campuses will initially focus on high demand programmes, including-

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Computer Science

STEM disciplines

Emerging technology courses

Students will receive degrees awarded under the academic standards of the parent university.

Global exposure without leaving India

Many universities will offer international exchange opportunities.

University of York plans a 2+1 programme, allowing students to study two years in Mumbai and complete the final year in the UK.

University of Bristol students in India will have access to the university’s advanced AI supercomputing infrastructure in the UK through cloud technology.

Teaching will be handled by Indian faculty along with visiting professors from overseas campuses.

Scholarships worth Rs. 1,000 Crore

The universities have collectively earmarked nearly Rs. 1,000 crore for scholarships over the next five years.

Depending on merit and financial need, students may receive 10% to 100% tuition fee waivers.

Foreign degree at a lower cost

Experts estimate that studying at these campuses will cost 30–40% less than pursuing the same degree abroad.

Students will still benefit from internationally recognised qualifications, world class faculty, research opportunities and global alumni networks.

Why this matters

The number of Indian students studying abroad has risen sharply from 6.8 lakh in 2020 to 18 lakh in 2025. By bringing global universities to India, the government aims to reduce the financial burden on families while expanding access to world-class education.

According to a Deloitte–Knight Frank report, foreign university campuses in India could enrol over 5.6 lakh students by 2040, help retain nearly $113 billion (around Rs. 10.67 lakh crore) in foreign exchange and create demand for 19 million square feet of educational infrastructure.