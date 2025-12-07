DT
Home / India / 150 years of Vande Mataram: PM Modi to lead debate in Lok Sabha tomorrow

150 years of Vande Mataram: PM Modi to lead debate in Lok Sabha tomorrow

The special discussion may see fireworks with BJP speakers likely cornering the Congress over the dilution of the national song by first PM Jawaharlal Nehru

Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:35 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi attending an exhibition during an event marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the lead speaker in the special discussion on Vande Mataram, the national song, to be held in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The special discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram may see fireworks with BJP speakers likely cornering the Congress over the song's dilution by first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Many important and unknown facets related to Vande Mataram to come out in front of the nation. PM Modi to also speak on Vande Mataram," official sources said today.

The PM has earlier said stanzas of the national song celebrating Hindu Gods were dropped from the final version that was adopted by India as the national song.

Modi said Jawaharlal Nehru had dropped the verses. The Congress has countered the charge saying Nehru had deferred to Rabindranath Tagore's advice on the matter.

Tags :
