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Home / India / 152 paper leaks in past decade but zero conviction: Rahul Gandhi

152 paper leaks in past decade but zero conviction: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing second ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ rally at Dehradun, Congress leader claimed 7.5 crore students had suffered because of repeated paper leaks

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
Dehradun, Updated At : 01:48 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks during the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Dehradun on Friday. ANI
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Stepping up the Congress’ campaign over paper leaks, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that not a single person had been punished despite 152 paper leak cases over the past decade, asserting that the system was failing millions of honest students.Addressing the second ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ (Voice of Students) rally at Dehradun’s Bannu School Ground, Rahul claimed nearly 7.5 crore students had suffered because of repeated paper leaks while the conviction rate remained “zero”.
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He said there had been an average of one paper leak every month over the last 10 years, yet no accused had been brought to justice.

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Calling paper leaks one of the gravest injustices faced by youngsters, Rahul alleged that a small section exploited corruption and money power to manipulate the examination system, leaving the overwhelming majority of students at a disadvantage. He claimed honest and economically weaker students bore the brunt while those with influence found an alternative route to success through leaked papers.

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The Congress leader further alleged that sophisticated technology was being used to facilitate paper leak rackets, claiming question papers were circulated through platforms such as Telegram and Signal for huge sums of money.

He said the reported cases represented only a fraction of the actual scale of the problem, arguing that many leaks never came to light.

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Seeking to distance the event from partisan politics, Gandhi said the programme was not a political rally but a platform to discuss the future of students, the education system and the challenges confronting the country’s youth.

He also interacted with students during the event and invited them to share their experiences and suggestions on tackling paper leaks.

Rahul also listed what he described as four major injustices confronting students -- the rising cost of education, shrinking opportunities, intense competition that leaves very few people successful, and the growing menace of paper leaks.

He said the discussion should now focus on identifying those responsible for the leaks and evolving solutions to restore the credibility of the examination system.

The Dehradun event, attended by around 15,000 students, parents and others, was the second edition of the Congress’ ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign after its launch in Kota, Rajasthan, on June 17.

Before Rahul arrived at the venue, the atmosphere resembled a concert, with several music performances and youth dancing to a series of songs. Rapper Karma also performed during the event, entertaining the crowd before the Congress leader took the stage.

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