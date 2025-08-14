DT
16 BSF personnel get gallantry medals for Operation Sindoor 

16 BSF personnel get gallantry medals for Operation Sindoor 

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant-rank officer, two assistant commandants and an inspector
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:27 PM Aug 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Sixteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been awarded gallantry medals for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor.

The paramilitary force is tasked with guarding the India-Pakistan border along the western flank of the country.

"This Independence Day, 16 Brave Seema Praharis (border guards) are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery & unmatched valour, for being resolute & steadfast during the Ops Sindoor…

"The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in the India's First Line of Defence: The Border Security Force," the BSF said in a social media post.

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant-rank officer, two assistant commandants and an inspector.

Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

