16 children hurt during Shivratri event in Kota

Tribune News Service

Kota: Sixteen children participating in Shivratri festivities sustained burn injuries on Friday. The victims, aged 10-16 years, were electrocuted from a high-tension power line passing overhead in Sakatpura area. PTI

Delhi cop suspended for ‘kicking’ namazis

New Delhi: A sub-inspector of the Delhi Police allegedly shoved and kicked a few people offering namaz on a road in Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday, leading to a protest by locals. He was later suspended.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.