17 jail inmates escape after 'epilepsy' drama in Tamil Nadu

Seventeen undertrial prisoners overpowered prison guards and escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti here, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened late Monday. However, four of them were recaptured shortly after the major jailbreak.

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The inmates had pulled off a coordinated escape by faking an epileptic seizure.

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A few prisoners in the shared cell called out to the warden on duty, claiming an inmate was severely unwell and needed immediate assistance, the police said.

When prison personnel unlocked and entered the cell to help, the inmates launched a sudden, violent assault, overpowered the security staff, leaving three officers injured and fled the premises.