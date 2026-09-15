17 rebel MPs may join BJP: TMC’s Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia on Monday claimed that 17 of the party's 20 MPs, currently aligned with the lesser-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), could join the BJP either before or after Durga Puja.

The Cooch Behar MP said the 17 legislators planned to move to the BJP as a group. He further asserted that such a move would not attract the provisions of the anti-defection law, as the number involved would exceed the two-thirds threshold required for a merger under the law.

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“We are 17 MPs going to the BJP together. Since more than two-thirds of the 20 members will be moving, the anti-defection law will not apply to us,” Basunia said.

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The claim, however, drew a cautious response from BJP West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya, who said there had been no discussion within the party on inducting Basunia or any other rebel TMC MPs.

“He can say anything; he is a Member of Parliament and has the right to speak in a democratic setup. There has been no discussion on whether the Bharatiya Janata Party will induct him or not,” Bhattacharya told the media.

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“And if we adopt Trinamool like this, then the eggs that were going towards them will come towards us, and we are not going to take the risk of having eggs,” he said. Reacting to Basunia’s claim, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh questioned the feasibility of such a move while refraining from commenting on its legal implications.

“Is this possible? I do not wish to answer the technical points he is making, as this is part of the legal proceedings being handled by our top leadership,” he said.