DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 17 rebel MPs may join BJP: TMC’s Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia

17 rebel MPs may join BJP: TMC’s Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:35 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File.
Advertisement

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia on Monday claimed that 17 of the party's 20 MPs, currently aligned with the lesser-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), could join the BJP either before or after Durga Puja.

The Cooch Behar MP said the 17 legislators planned to move to the BJP as a group. He further asserted that such a move would not attract the provisions of the anti-defection law, as the number involved would exceed the two-thirds threshold required for a merger under the law.

Advertisement

“We are 17 MPs going to the BJP together. Since more than two-thirds of the 20 members will be moving, the anti-defection law will not apply to us,” Basunia said.

Advertisement

The claim, however, drew a cautious response from BJP West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya, who said there had been no discussion within the party on inducting Basunia or any other rebel TMC MPs.

“He can say anything; he is a Member of Parliament and has the right to speak in a democratic setup. There has been no discussion on whether the Bharatiya Janata Party will induct him or not,” Bhattacharya told the media.

Advertisement

“And if we adopt Trinamool like this, then the eggs that were going towards them will come towards us, and we are not going to take the risk of having eggs,” he said. Reacting to Basunia’s claim, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh questioned the feasibility of such a move while refraining from commenting on its legal implications.

“Is this possible? I do not wish to answer the technical points he is making, as this is part of the legal proceedings being handled by our top leadership,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts