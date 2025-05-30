DT
Home / India / 17 women cadets graduate from NDA's first co-ed batch

17 women cadets graduate from NDA's first co-ed batch

The batch of women cadets joined in 2022 after the UPSC allowed them to apply to the defence academy following a SC direction in 2021
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 01:05 PM May 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The first batch of women cadets during a passing out parade of 148th course of the NDA in Pune on Friday. PTI
In a historic milestone, the first batch of 17 women cadets on Friday graduated from the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA), alongside over 300 male counterparts, marking the graduation of its first co-ed batch.

The cadets went past the ‘Antim Pag' at the Khetrpal Parade Ground of the Tri-service training academy in Khadakwasla, widely known as the “cradle of leadership”.

Gen V K Singh, former Army Chief and current governor of Mizoram, was the reviewing officer of the Passing Out Parade.

The first batch of women cadets joined the NDA's 148th course in 2022 after the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) allowed women to apply to the defence academy following a Supreme Court direction in 2021.

Udayveer Negi, academy cadet captain, commanded the parade of the 148th course.

“Today is also a uniquely significant day in the history of the academy as the first batch of female cadets graduate from the NDA. This marks a historic milestone in our collective journey towards greater inclusivity and empowerment,” Gen Singh said.

These young women are the inevitable symbol of “Naari Shakti”, embodying not just women's development, but women-led development, he said.

“I envision a future, not far from now, that one of these young women may rise to the highest of roles of the service they go to,” he said.

