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Home / India / 17-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Ahmedabad; probe on

17-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Ahmedabad; probe on

The deceased was scheduled to appear in the NEET re-examination scheduled on June 21

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PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 04:04 PM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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A 17-year-old boy scheduled to appear in the NEET (UG) re-exam allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his sixth-floor flat at a building in Ahmedabad early on Thursday, police said.

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No suicide note has been recovered, they said.

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"Around 2.55 am, the boy, a NEET aspirant, jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of his apartment in B block of Aristo Anandam flat in the Tragad area of Ahmedabad," Sabarmati inspector Y R Vaghela said.

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The society's security guard spotted the boy lying in the common area and alerted residents. The teenager was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

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The deceased was scheduled to appear in the NEET re-examination scheduled on June 21. He had scored good marks in his previous exams, Vaghela said.

The boy lived with his mother and younger brother in Ahmedabad, while his father, an advocate, resided in Surat following the couple's separation, he added.

Family members have not indicated that he was under any mental stress, and no suicide note was recovered from the scene, Vaghela said, adding that further investigation is underway.

A fresh National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is scheduled on June 21 after the National Testing Agency cancelled the earlier exam held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak.

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