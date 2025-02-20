DT
PT
17-yr-old champion powerlifter dies as 270-kg rod falls on her during practice

17-yr-old champion powerlifter dies as 270-kg rod falls on her during practice

PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 06:12 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
A video grab
A gold medallist woman powerlifter in the Junior National Games died when a 270-kg rod fell on her neck during practice in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, the police said on Wednesday.

Yashtika Acharya (17) died while practising in the gym. The neck of the gold medallist player broke when a 270-kg rod fell on her on Tuesday, Naya Shahar SHO Vikram Tiwari said. He said immediately after the accident, she was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Tiwari said the accident happened when the trainer was making Yashtika lift weights in the gym. The trainer also suffered minor injuries in the tragedy. The SHO said the family had not filed any complaint. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

