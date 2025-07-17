177 security personnel died by suicide in Chhattisgarh since 2019: Government

As many as 177 security personnel, including nearly 40 from paramilitary forces deployed in Chhattisgarh, committed suicide in the state in the last six-and-a-half years, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has informed the assembly.

Family, personal issues and health grounds were among the reasons responsible for these suicides, police investigations have found.

In a written reply to a question by senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar, Deputy CM Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, informed the House on Wednesday about cases of suicide by security personnel and murders committed by them.

As per the reply, 177 security personnel committed suicide in the state between 2019 and June 15, 2025.

Of them, 26 personnel belonged to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), five to the Border Security Force (BSF), three to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and one each to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Tripura State Rifles, it said.

The other personnel who committed suicide belonged to different wings of the state police, including the Chhattisgarh Armed Force, Special Task Force, and Home Guard, the reply said.

The CRPF, BSF and ITBP have been extensively deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations.

According to the government document, 25 security personnel committed suicide in 2019, 38 in 2020, 24 in 2021, 31 in 2022, 22 in 2023, 29 in 2024 and 8 in 2025 (till June 15).

During the last six-and-a-half years, 18 security personnel, including those belonging to paramilitary forces, were involved in incidents of murder. These incidents included a few fratricides in which jawans opened fire on their colleagues.

The written reply by Deputy CM Sharma further stated that upon occurrence of an incident (of suicide/murder by security personnel), investigations are conducted by registering a case with police. During investigation, statements of departmental officers/employees, family members of the deceased and other witnesses are taken in pursuant of further action.

In the investigation of such cases, it has been found that officers/employees mainly commit suicide/murder due to family, personal issues, addiction to alcohol, health reasons and sudden anger, the government reply said.

All Superintendents of Police/Commanders have been carrying out welfare activities like counselling by psychiatrists regarding family problems, depression and mental stress among their subordinate police officers/employees.

The seniors are also providing group counselling, giving regular leave and organising yoga and cultural programmes, among other events, for their subordinates, it said.

Police bank facility has been provided at district/battalion level to deal with financial problems. Motivational sessions are organised for de-addiction and alcohol addicts are encouraged to get treatment in rehabilitation centres, according to the reply.

Officers/employees from constable to inspector level are paid 13 months salary every year. A grievance register is maintained at every police station and company level to address problems of employees. District SPs/Commanders regularly listen to grievances of employees and try to resolve them, it said.

During inspections, senior officers also listen to grievances of employees and make all possible efforts to solve them. Every year, the state/district-level advisory committee holds a meeting to address problems of employees, the government told the House.

Every week on Tuesday and Friday, the Director General of Police listens to grievances of employees at Police Headquarters and resolves them as soon as possible, it added.