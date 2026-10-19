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Home / India / 18 CRPF trainee officers issued ‘advice letters’ for ‘boycotting’ lunch organised for top official

18 CRPF trainee officers issued ‘advice letters’ for ‘boycotting’ lunch organised for top official

According to sources aware of the details, the issue has snowballed into a controversy, as within the force the matter is being seen as an attempt to harass the officers concerned

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:37 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Though the trainee officers remained present during the luncheon, they did not participate in the lunch, citing various reasons, sources said. Photo for representation
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The CRPF has issued 'advice letters' to 18 assistant commandants, including a woman officer, for 'declining' to attend a lunch hosted for a top official in Ranchi, after their responses to the showcause notices were found unconvincing.

According to sources aware of the details, the issue has snowballed into a controversy, as within the force the matter is being seen as an attempt to harass the officers concerned.

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An official on condition of anonymity told The Tribune that during the visit in March this year, of the then special director general (SDG) of CRPF's Central Zone Amit Kumar (an IPS officer) to Ranchi to interact with officers posted in the Jharkhand sector, the 18 trainee officers had excused themselves from attending the lunch organised in his honour.

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Though the trainee officers remained present during the luncheon, they did not participate in the lunch, citing various reasons, sources said.

After the incident, messages started circulating on social media that the officers had declined to attend the lunch as a mark of protest against the CAPF bill, which at that time was under formulation.

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Taking serious note of the social media messages and the decision by the trainee officers, showcause notices were served to them, seeking their response.

However, sources said the responses to the showcause notices were found to be unconvincing; therefore, the officers were issued 'advice letters'. This order was given by the CR/Vigilance department of the CRPF headquarters, to the sectors where the assistant commandants are posted within their battalions.

These advice letters were issued to the trainee officers via orders issued on October 7.

Sources said such letters are a kind of warning to errant officers or personnel, desisting them from indulging in actions which could be contrary to the service conduct rules.

These advice letters may even find mention in the appraisal reports of the trainee officers, they said.

However, a section within the CRPF has termed the incident as an attempt to harass the said officers, indicating that their decision to skip the lunch was not a serious issue but was being blown out of proportion at a time when there is already a lot of discontent within the force over the CAPF Act, 2026, which was passed by Parliament in April this year, and which has been challenged by both retired as well as serving CAPF cadre officers in the Supreme Court, where the matter is sub-judice.

The Act provides that 50 per cent of the total posts in the rank of Inspector General, a minimum of 67 per cent of the posts in the rank of Additional Director General, and all posts in the rank of Special Director General and Director General shall be filled by IPS officers on deputation.

Cadre officers allege that the central government had brought the CAPF Act specifically to nullify a Supreme Court judgment delivered on May 23, 2025, where it had asked the Centre to systematically reduce IPS deputation from paramilitary forces.

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