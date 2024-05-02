18 foreign parties to witness Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Midway into the elections, the BJP on Wednesday said 18 political parties from 10 countries have arrived here on the party’s invitation to get first-hand experience and insights into BJP’s election campaign.

The BJP had originally planned to invite parties from 25 countries but major parties from the US, UK and Germany did not respond. However, representatives from Australia’s Liberal Party are slated to attend, said a BJP news release.

As a result, most of the invitees are from the neighbourhood. They include two from Sri Lanka, four from Mauritius, one from Bangladesh and five from Nepal, accounting for 12 of the 18 invitees. These representatives on Wednesday met BJP President J P Nadda and Union Ministers S Jaishankar and Ashwani Vaishna for insights into the party’s election campaign.

The other invited parties are from Vietnam, Israel, Uganda, Tanzania and Russia. According to sources, the American Democrats and Republicans, the British Conservatives and Labour, and Germany’s Christian Democrats and Social Democrats did not respond to the invite.

