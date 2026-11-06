18-month-old elephant calf to be flown to Gujarat for specialised treatment

An 18-month-old elephant calf suffering from a genetic bone disorder and unable to stand or walk will be flown to Jamnagar in Gujarat on Friday for specialised treatment at Vantara, the Kerala Forest Department said.

The calf, weighing around 125 to 130 kg, was shifted from its treatment facility at Kodanad elephant centre here to an animal ambulance with the help of 10 to 12 people and a crane.

The calf was subsequently loaded onto a specially arranged animal ambulance and taken to Nedumbassery airport, from where a chartered flight, accompanied by veterinary experts, was scheduled to depart for Jamnagar by noon, officials said.

Chief Wildlife Warden P Pugazhendi told reporters that the calf had been brought to Kodanad soon after its birth and was being provided treatment there.

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"Unfortunately, it fell once, following which we realised that it had certain genetic disorders. It was found to have osteopenia, a bone-related disorder," he said.

Pugazhendi said Keralam did not have the facilities required to provide the calf with specialised treatment and the department had held discussions with experts, including veterinary specialists at Vantara.

"We are sending our calf to another state with great hope for specialised treatment. We are hopeful that it will recover and we will certainly bring it back to Keralam once it regains its health," he said.

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He said the initial treatment period was expected to last four to six months, depending on the calf's progress.

A treatment plan involving hormonal therapy and hydrotherapy had been prepared by the specialists at Vantara, he said, adding that the outcome could not be predicted with certainty as the calf was suffering from a genetic disorder.

A team comprising a veterinary officer from Keralam, forest department officials and the mahout who had cared for the calf since its early days would accompany it and assist in its treatment.

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The department had also constituted a monitoring committee to review the progress of the treatment and submit reports at least once a week, Pugazhendi said.

While the mahout would remain with the calf throughout, the assistant forest veterinary officer and other officials would also visit and monitor its condition, he added.

Pugazhendi said Vantara had agreed to bear the entire cost of the treatment.