186 PG students quit AIIMS campuses in 2025: RTI info

As many as 186 postgraduate medical students have quit nine All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in 2025, according to the responses received from institutes in RTI. The data from AIIMS in Delhi, Jodhpur, Rishikesh, Raipur, Patna, Gorakhpur, Kalyani, Bibinagar and Nagpur shows that the number of students quitting varied across campuses. However, the figures are not strictly comparable as some institutes reported exits from the 2025 batches (January and July).

AIIMS, Delhi, reported the highest intake, with 267 junior resident doctors joining in 2025, while 34 quit. AIIMS, Rishikesh, admitted 233 students across its postgraduate and other medical programmes, with 30 students quitting during the year.

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AIIMS, Raipur, reported 155 students joining the January and July 2025 batches. As many as 19 students from these batches quit.

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AIIMS, Patna, admitted 63 students in the two batches, while 12 quit. AIIMS, Gorakhpur, reported 51 students joining and 19 quitting. At AIIMS, Kalyani, 81 students joined in 2025, 13 from the January and July 2025 batches left.

AIIMS, Bibinagar, reported 56 students joining and five quitting during 2025. AIIMS, Jodhpur, saw the exodus of 36 students. 26 students from AIIMS, Nagpur, quit in the same year.

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Dr Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson, United Doctors Front (UDF), said: “India’s premier medical institutions are facing a deeply concerning challenge. A doctor studies for years, secures a coveted NEET-PG rank, gets admission to a premier institution after immense hard work, and then decides to quit. Resident doctors are the backbone of every hospital. They shoulder enormous clinical responsibilities, ensure round-the-clock patient care and keep our healthcare institutions functioning. Yet, their own physical and mental well-being is frequently neglected.”

Mittal said the government and regulatory authorities must urgently investigate the reasons behind these resignations, ensure effective implementation of residency working-hour regulations, establish independent grievance-redressal mechanisms and fix institutional accountability.