 '18th Lok Sabha verdict extraordinary': PM Modi in 1st public remarks after forming government thrice : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • '18th Lok Sabha verdict extraordinary': PM Modi in 1st public remarks after forming government thrice

'18th Lok Sabha verdict extraordinary': PM Modi in 1st public remarks after forming government thrice

Modi says rarely has any incumbent government been voted back thrice in a row in democracies across the world

'18th Lok Sabha verdict extraordinary': PM Modi in 1st public remarks after forming government thrice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering at the Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi, UP, on June 18, 2024. Screenshit/narendramodi.in/PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 18

Bowing to the voters of sacred city Varanasi which re-elected him for the third successive time in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the electorate of his home constituency deserved double greetings.

“Kashi deserves double greetings because its voters have chosen not just their Member of Parliament for the third time but also the Prime Minister,” Modi said amid thunderous applause as he made the maiden public appearance after forming the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre.

In his first remarks on the verdict that stopped him short of a majority in Parliament but gave his party enough numbers to lead a coalition government, Modi said the 2024 mandate delivered by the Indian voters was “extraordinary.” The PM also said the election in which nearly 64 crore voters participated mirrored the majesty of Indian democracy to the world as the number of Indian electorate is 2.5 times the total voters of EU nations and 1.5 times those of the G 7 nations.

“This election for the 18th Lok Sabha mirrored the grandeur, the capacity, the scope, the depth of the roots of Indian democracy to the world. As many as 64 cr people voted. No country has witnessed an election larger than this, an election where such a huge proportion of the population votes. Even if we combine the voters of all G7 nations, Indian voters would be 1.5 times higher than them. If we combine the voters of all EU nations, Indian voter numbers would be 2.5 times higher,” said Modi.

He hailed the verdict saying people had delivered an extraordinary mandate in this election.

“The mandate has set history. Rarely has any incumbent government been voted back thrice in a row in democracies across the world. But Indian citizens have done this also. This happened in India 60 years ago. Ever since then no government managed to strike a hat-trick. You gave this chance to your servant (sewak) Modi in a country where youth aspirations are high, and people's dreams unlimited. In such a country if people re-elect a government even after 10 years of service, it signals a massive victory and a massive public trust. This trust is my asset,” the PM said as he addressed farmers in his first public event post elections and released the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, amounting to Rs 20,000 cr for 9.2 cr farmers.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Congress has no future in Haryana, says Kiran Choudhry

2
Trending

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with ‘rare hearing loss' due to viral attack

3
Diaspora

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

4
Punjab

Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure

5
Punjab

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

6
Punjab

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

7
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

8
Punjab

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

9
Entertainment

'The Tonight Show': Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious backstage fun clips with Jimmy Fallon

10
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh, Hema Malini on BJP list of campaigners for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Don't Miss

View All
Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Top News

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

Mann warns if any police officer found involved in illicit d...

'If there is 0.001% negligence…': Supreme Court raps National Testing Agency over NEET-UG row

'Even if there is 0.001% negligence, it should be dealt with': Supreme Court tells NTA over NEET row

Top court says the NTA and Centre would file their responses...

US Congressional delegation arrives in Dharamsala for meeting with Dalai Lama

US Congressional delegation, Tibetans ‘target’ China on autonomy for Tibet

China reacted to the US visit to Dharamsala to meet Dalai La...

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

In the 19-second unverified video, Bishnoi is purportedly se...

'18th Lok Sabha verdict extraordinary': PM Modi in 1st public remarks after forming government thrice

'18th Lok Sabha verdict extraordinary': PM Modi in 1st public remarks after forming government thrice

Modi says rarely has any incumbent government been voted bac...


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Bodies of two boys fished out of Amritsar's Upper Bari Doab Canal

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Army doctor turns saviour for ill man onboard Chandigarh-bound flight

Army doctor turns saviour for ill man onboard Chandigarh-bound flight

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Delhi Police to file chargesheet next week against Arundhati Roy, former professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain: Sources

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

SAD forms 3-member panel for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll to be held on July 10

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Ludhiana: Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Fatehgarh Sahib: Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp