19 killed in 24 hours as heavy rain batters UP

Lucknow: Nineteen persons were killed in the past 24 hours as heavy rain lashed UP, forcing authorities to shut schools at some places, official said on Monday. Four deaths were reported from Hardoi, three from Barabanki, two each from Pratapgarh and Kannauj, and one each from Amethi, Deoria, Jalaun, Kanpur, Unnao, Sambhal, Rampur and Muzaffarnagar, it said. PTI

1 killed, 8 injured in Satara over social media post

Pune: One person was killed and eight were injuries when members of two communities clashed at a village in Maharashtra’s Satara district following an “objectionable” post on social media. The tension between the two communities led to suspension of Internet services in Pune district as a precautionary measure, the police said. PTI

Cong ex-MP Jyoti Mirdha joins BJP ahead of Rajasthan poll

New Delhi: Rajasthan Congress leaders Jyoti Mirdha, a former MP, and Sawai Singh Chaudhary on Monday joined the BJP ahead of the state Assembly poll. Mirdha is the granddaughter of Nathuram Mirdha, a Congress heavyweight in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the Congress appointed Kumari Selja convener of the core committee for the Chhattisgarh Assembly poll. TNS

TDP protests Naidu’s arrest, 80 detained

Amaravati: The TDP on Monday protested the arrest of its president and former Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu. Over 80 protesters were taken into preventive custody. PTI

SC expresses concern over stray dog menace

new delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over the rising number of canine attacks and said it would see what could be done to deal with the menace.