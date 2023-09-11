19 people killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, September 11
Nineteen people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the state relief commissioner’s office said Monday evening.
Four of the deaths were due to lightning and two due to drowning, it said.
Four deaths were reported from Hardoi, three from Barabanki, two each from Pratapgarh and Kannauj, and one each from Amethi, Deoria, Jalaun, Kanpur, Unnao, Sambhal, Rampur and Muzaffarnagar districts, it said.
Incessant rains have hit normal life in Uttar Pradesh, particularly the central part of the state, since Sunday.
