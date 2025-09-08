DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 19-year-old Noida youth kills father, sleeps next to the body the entire night         

19-year-old Noida youth kills father, sleeps next to the body the entire night         

Police say that, besides the property dispute, Uday has confessed that his father's refusal to give him money for liquor and daily expenses also drove him to kill him
article_Author
PTI
Noida, Updated At : 04:38 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly killing his father with a brick following a property dispute.

Advertisement

The youth slept next to the body throughout the night, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Sarfabad village on Saturday night when Gautam (43) was sleeping in his room. His son, Uday, allegedly smashed his head repeatedly with a brick, leading to his death.

Advertisement

"The accused admitted that after the assault, he slept in the same room next to his father's body through the night," a police officer said.

Police said that, besides the property dispute, Uday has confessed that his father's refusal to give him money for liquor and daily expenses also drove him to kill him.

Advertisement

The matter came to light after the victim's brother filed a complaint on Sunday, alleging that Gautam had been murdered by his son.

Uday was subsequently arrested, and a case has been lodged under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 113 police station, officials said.

Police said they have recovered the brick used in the crime and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts