19-year-old Noida youth kills father, sleeps next to the body the entire night         

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly killing his father with a brick following a property dispute.

The youth slept next to the body throughout the night, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Sarfabad village on Saturday night when Gautam (43) was sleeping in his room. His son, Uday, allegedly smashed his head repeatedly with a brick, leading to his death.

"The accused admitted that after the assault, he slept in the same room next to his father's body through the night," a police officer said.

Police said that, besides the property dispute, Uday has confessed that his father's refusal to give him money for liquor and daily expenses also drove him to kill him.

The matter came to light after the victim's brother filed a complaint on Sunday, alleging that Gautam had been murdered by his son.

Uday was subsequently arrested, and a case has been lodged under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 113 police station, officials said.

Police said they have recovered the brick used in the crime and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident.