190 patients rescued after fire breaks out at Gwalior hospital     

The blaze erupts at around 1 am in an air-conditioner of the ICU of the gynaecology department at Kamla Raja Hospital
article_Author
PTI
Gwalior, Updated At : 11:24 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A fire broke out in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city early on Sunday, following which around 190 patients were rescued from the medical facility, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 1 am in an air-conditioner of the ICU of the gynaecology department at Kamla Raja Hospital, which is part of the Gajra Raja Medical College, Collector Ruchika Chouhan said.

Around 190 patients, including 13 from the ICU, were rescued and shifted to another hospital, officials said.

The guards of the hospital immediately evacuated the patients admitted in the ICU by breaking the windows and shifted them to a super-specialty hospital, Chouhan said.

All patients of the ICU and other wards of the hospital were safe, she said, adding that a probe will be conducted.

A release from the state Public Relations Department said a short-circuit was likely to have caused the fire.

The hospital guards and ward boys immediately shifted out the patients; fire tenders of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation later controlled the blaze, it said.

An attendant of a patient said, "The hospital premises was filled with smoke after the fire broke out. The staff immediately started shifting the patients. Nothing was visible at the time. At present, our patient is fine and has been kept at a new place."

