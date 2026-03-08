DT
PT
Home / India / 1965 India-Pakistan war hero KG George dies in Kerala at 95

1965 India-Pakistan war hero KG George dies in Kerala at 95

George was awarded a Vir Chakra for his heroics in the 1965 India-Pakistan War

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:56 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
Lance Havildar K G George (retd). Image credit/X:@mountain_rats
Lance Havildar K G George (retd), who was awarded a Vir Chakra for his heroics in the 1965 India-Pakistan War, passed away in Kerala at the age of 95, his family said on Sunday.

“My grandfather died early morning on Saturday. He was born in February 1931, and had fought in the 1965 Indo-Pak War,” his grandson Remo John told PTI.

He was born in Kerala and died at his residence in Kottayam due to age-related factors, John, 21, said.

George had served in the Indian Army’s Corp of Signals, a key unit that was established in 1911.

The citation for his Vir Chakra describes his gallant act during the 1965 War and reads that he “displayed courage and devotion to duty of a high order”.

“During the period from the 6th till the 10th September 1965, under persistent enemy shelling and air strafing, Lance Havildar (Lineman Field) K G George continued to lead his section to restore disrupted communications in the Wagah Sector in Pakistan,” it says.

“On the night of the September 8 and 9, 1965, notwithstanding risk to his life, he established a line of communication from Brigade Headquarters to the forward battalions during an enemy attack. In doing so L/Hav K G George displayed courage and devotion to duty of a high order and was awarded Vir Chakra,” the citation reads.

His grandson, John, who is currently in Kottayam, said, the family in Kerala was awaiting arrival of “my father and my brother, who are currently in Dubai”.

“Due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, they have not been able to travel out of Dubai so far, but they are expected to be back in India by Tuesday. Meanwhile, we have got our grandfather’s mortal remains embalmed and preserved in a local mortuary,” he said.

The funeral services and burial will take place in Kottayam after their return to Kerala from Dubai, the grandson said.

