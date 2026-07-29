1971 war veteran, jungle warfare pioneer Brig BK Ponwar passes away

Brigadier Basant Kumar Ponwar (Retd), a decorated veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pak War and the architect of the country’s modern jungle warfare against Maoist insurgency, died here, his family said on Wednesday.

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Ponwar, 77, is survived by his mother, Devika Ponwar, and two sons, both currently serving in the Army, they said.

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A young officer who was part of cross-border operations during the 1971 war, leading ambushes alongside Mukti Bahini fighters and playing a vital role in the advance toward Dhaka, Ponwar dedicated over five decades to national defence across both the Indian Army and the police forces in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh.

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Born on March 3, 1949, in Indore, he was commissioned into the 1st Battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry (1 MLI) in December 1969.

During the 1971 conflict, serving under the 95 Mountain Brigade, he led raids against enemy positions in Kamalpur and Bakshiganj, later acting as a key link officer during the historic Tangail paradrop.

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Over a distinguished 36-year military career, he commanded 1 MLI and served as Commandant of the Army’s Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) in Vairengte, Mizoram, where he oversaw the inaugural Indo-US exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ in 2004. He was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for exceptional service.

Following his retirement from the army, Brig Ponwar was appointed Inspector General of Police by the Chhattisgarh government. In August 2005, he founded the Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare College (CTJWC) in Kanker, North Bastar.

Guided by his famous war cry “fight the guerrilla like a guerrilla”, he directed the college for 18 years, training over 37,000 personnel across state police forces and central paramilitary units to combat Naxalite violence.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh expressed condolences over the news of Brig Ponwar (retd) and recalled his role as an instructor at the ‘Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare College’ (Kanker).

“His historic contribution in making our soldiers proficient in jungle warfare and thereby strengthening the security forces will forever remain unforgettable. His departure is an irreparable loss for the state and the country,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Police, on its official handle, recalled Ponwar’s role and said his courage, leadership, and service to the nation in the struggle against Naxalism will forever remain an inspiration.

“His contribution to strengthening the security system of Chhattisgarh is unforgettable,” the post said.