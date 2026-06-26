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Home / India / 1993 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, Mahesh Dixit, is new Intelligence Bureau chief 

1993 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, Mahesh Dixit, is new Intelligence Bureau chief 

An order from the Appointments Committee says Dixit will have a tenure of 2 years from assumption of charge

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:29 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Mahesh Dixit. File photo
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India’s intelligence agency is all set for a major revamp with Mahesh Dixit, Special Director, elevated as chief of the Intelligence Bureau.

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An order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday night said Dixit would have a tenure of two years from assumption of charge.

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He will replace Himachal cadre IPS officer of 1988 batch, Tapan Deka.

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Deka has been the IB chief since 2022.

Dixit is a seasoned hand in the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir and has overseen the IB operations in Ladakh.

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He is especially credited with keeping law and order in control in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 when the situation became volatile.

Dixit brings a long experience to the post and is a 1993 batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Dixit has earlier headed the Kashmir Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau. He is a doctor-turned-IPS officer and has vast counter-terrorism experience.

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