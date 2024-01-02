1st all-girl Sainik School inaugurated in Vrindavan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 1

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated Samvid Gurukulam Girls Sainik School at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

This is the first all-girls Sainik School with a strength of over 870 and has been inaugurated under the initiative of establishing 100 new Sainik Schools in a partnership mode with NGOs, private schools and government schools in all states. So far, 42 such schools have bene opened and these are in addition to the existing 33 Sainik Schools already functioning under the erstwhile pattern of the Ministry of Defence operating these schools.

The minister said the school would be like a beacon for girls who aspire to join the armed forces and serve the motherland. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has given women their rightful place in the armed forces, which was neglected for years,” said Rajnath.

“Women have the right to protect the nation just like their male counterparts. The Ministry of Defence in 2019 approved the admission of girls to Sainik Schools from the 2021-22 academic session in a phased manner. The decision was taken following the success of the pilot project started by the ministry in Sainik School, Chhingchhip, Mizoram. The objective behind setting up 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to students in tune with the National Education Policy, 2020.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials of the state government were among those present during the inauguration of the school.

