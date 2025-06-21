1st batch of 33 pilgrims leaves for Mansarovar via Nathu La

The first batch of 33 pilgrims and two liaison officers left for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La in Sikkim on Friday, officials said. Governor Om Prakash Mathur flagged off the yatra at a function held at the Sino-Indian frontier in East Sikkim, they said.

The function was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Additional Chief Secretary CS Rao welcomed the pilgrims on behalf of the state government and the people of Sikkim.

He said the first batch comprised 33 pilgrims and two liaison officers, one each from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Rao said the state government, in coordination with the departments concerned and paramilitary forces, had made all necessary arrangements to ensure the safety, comfort and smooth passage of the pilgrims during their journey.

The Governor, in his address, appreciated the reopening of the yatra after six years and said the resumption of pilgrimage was made possible due to consistent efforts by the Centre.

Mathur said Kailash Mansarovar holds deep religious and cultural importance for pilgrims across the country.

The Sikkim Governor said more batches of pilgrims would undertake the journey in the coming days. Mathur lauded the state government for the flag-off event at Nathu La and appreciated the people of Sikkim for upholding the value of “Atithi Devo Bhava” with commitment and respect towards the pilgrims.

The Governor advised the pilgrims to take care of their health and expressed hope for a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

This year, 750 Indian pilgrims have been selected for the yatra, with 500 travelling in 10 groups via the Nathu La route and 250 through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand.