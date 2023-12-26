2 arrested in Goa for molesting woman, her 24-year-old daughter

Panaji, December 26
The Goa police have arrested two men for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a woman and her 24-year-old daughter and molesting them on several occasions at a village near Mapusa town, around 10 km from here, an official said on Tuesday.
Shahrukh Kareli (24) and Mohammad Ilahi (25) were arrested on Monday, Mapusa DSP Jivba Dalvi said.
"The victims - a 52-year-old woman and her daughter - and the accused live in the same locality. As per the complaint lodged by the woman, the two men would abuse her and her daughter and use objectionable language against them. On several occasions, they also sought sexual favours from them and threatened them," he said.
Based on the complaint, a case Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against the two at the Colvale police station, Dalvi added.
