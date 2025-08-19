2 boats capsize off Gujarat coast; 10 fishermen rescued, 8 others missing   

Ten fishermen were rescued, while eight others went missing after two boats capsized in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Amreli district in Gujarat on Tuesday evening due to bad weather, officials said.

Advertisement

A search and rescue operation has been launched for the missing persons with the help of local fishermen as well as the Coast Guard, said Rajula SDM Mehul Barasara.

The incident took place at around 6 pm when two boats with 18 fishermen on board capsized in the sea nearly 19 nautical miles off the coast of Jafrabad town in Amreli district, he said.

Advertisement

"The boats, carrying nine fishermen each, capsized due to rough weather. While 10 of them were immediately rescued by other fishing boats sailing nearby, eight from both vessels went missing," said the officer.

Due to rough sea conditions, the search and rescue operation is being carried out by boats instead of Coast Guard helicopters, the SDM added.