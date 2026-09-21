2 boys, girl paraded, tied to electric pole for 'spending night together' in Jharkhand

Two boys and a girl were paraded in a village and then tied to an electric pole by people in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Monday for allegedly spending a night together at the residence of one of the minors, a senior officer said.

All three minors were rescued and brought to the Koderma Police Station, he said.

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However, no police complaint has been lodged so far by either the families of the minors or the villagers.

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"The villagers claimed that two boys went to meet the girl at her house on Sunday and they spent the night together. Terming their action a crime, the villagers paraded them in public and later tied them to a pole. We are verifying all these claims, and interrogation is underway," Koderma Police Station officer-in-charge Arvind Kumar said.

Koderma Superintendent of Police Kumar Shivashish said the police received information this morning that three minors, including a girl, were made hostage by villagers.

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"Taking prompt action, all three were rescued. They are friends. There might be an angle of a love affair, which is being probed," he said.

Koderma Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pramod Keshri said the boys were asked to stay at the police station, while the girl has been sent home.

"The claims are being investigated from all angles," he said.