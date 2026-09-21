DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 2 boys, girl paraded, tied to electric pole for 'spending night together' in Jharkhand

2 boys, girl paraded, tied to electric pole for 'spending night together' in Jharkhand

Koderma SP says the police received information on Monday morning that three minors, including a girl, were made hostage by villagers

article_Author
PTI
Koderma, Updated At : 05:43 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
All three minors were rescued and brought to the Koderma Police Station. iStock photo
Advertisement

Two boys and a girl were paraded in a village and then tied to an electric pole by people in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Monday for allegedly spending a night together at the residence of one of the minors, a senior officer said.

All three minors were rescued and brought to the Koderma Police Station, he said.

Advertisement

However, no police complaint has been lodged so far by either the families of the minors or the villagers.

Advertisement

"The villagers claimed that two boys went to meet the girl at her house on Sunday and they spent the night together. Terming their action a crime, the villagers paraded them in public and later tied them to a pole. We are verifying all these claims, and interrogation is underway," Koderma Police Station officer-in-charge Arvind Kumar said.

Koderma Superintendent of Police Kumar Shivashish said the police received information this morning that three minors, including a girl, were made hostage by villagers.

Advertisement

"Taking prompt action, all three were rescued. They are friends. There might be an angle of a love affair, which is being probed," he said.

Koderma Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pramod Keshri said the boys were asked to stay at the police station, while the girl has been sent home.

"The claims are being investigated from all angles," he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts