2 BRO officials injured in road accident on way to Silkyara tunnel

Uttarkashi, November 26
Two BRO officials were injured after their SUV was hit by a private bus near the Silkyara tunnel site on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The accident occurred just half a km away from the tunnel, where 41 workers have been trapped for 14 days, when three Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials were on the way to the site in their official vehicle.
An overloaded private bus coming from the opposite side rammed into their vehicle, an official said.
The impact was such that their vehicle was dragged for a few metres before it stopped by the parapet along the hill road. The front portion of the SUV was completely damaged, the official added.
Two BRO officials of the three travelling in the vehicle sustained head injuries in the accident, the official further said.
They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were discharged after being given stitches.
The matter is being probed, a police officer said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day
As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...
Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’
‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir
Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...