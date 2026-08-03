2 coaches of Samastipur-Saharsa MEMU train catch fire

Fire engulfed two coaches of the Samastipur-Saharsa Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train at Simri Bakhtiyarpur station in Bihar's Saharsa district on Monday morning, officials said.

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No casualties were reported.

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Speaking to PTI, East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Saraswati Chandra said, "As 63344 Samastipur-Saharsa MEMU arrived at Simri Bakhtiyarpur station around 3 am, the station master reported a fire in the motor coach of the train.

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"The fire soon spread to another coach. As the blaze could not be controlled using fire extinguishers, fire tenders were called in. All passengers were safely de-boarded and the overhead equipment was switched off. Eventually, the fire was extinguished at 5.50 am. No casualties were reported."

An inquiry has been ordered to find out the reason behind the incident, he said, adding that train services on the route were disrupted for two hours.