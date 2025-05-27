DT
PT
Home / India / 2 days after expulsion from RJD, Tej Pratap congratulates Tejashwi on birth of son

2 days after expulsion from RJD, Tej Pratap congratulates Tejashwi on birth of son

Tej Pratap, who had been keeping mum ever since his expulsion was announced by Prasad on social media, expresses his elation on becoming 'Bade Papa' on X
article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 07:07 PM May 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Tej Pratap Yadav. PTI file
Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the RJD by his father and founding president Lalu Prasad, on Tuesday congratulated younger brother Tejashwi Yadav on the birth of the latter's second child, a boy.

Tej Pratap, who had been keeping mum ever since his expulsion was announced by Prasad on social media, expressed his elation on becoming 'Bade Papa' on X.

"With the grace and blessings of Shri Banke Bihari Ji, I have become 'Bade Papa' with the arrival of the new baby boy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to younger brother Tejaswi and Raj Shri Yadav...My blessings and love to my nephew," he wrote.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Sunday expelled Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and snapped all family ties with him, stating that his actions were "irresponsible" and not in accordance with public conduct.

Tej Pratap had on Saturday evening announced on social media that he was "in a relationship for 12 years" with a woman, despite being married and his divorce petition still pending before a family court here. He, however, deleted the post a few hours later, claiming on X that his Facebook page was "hacked".

Prasad, who announced his drastic move on social media, made no mention of the previous day's happenings, but criticised his elder son's actions, public conduct and "irresponsible behaviour", saying "disregard for moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle to achieve social justice".

He admonished Tej Pratap for behaving in a manner "not in consonance with the values of my family" and declared that "he shall have no role, henceforth, in the party and the family. He is expelled from the party for six years".

