2 days after wife’s death, Delhi ACP kills self at home

New Delhi, October 4
An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in the Bhogal area of southeast Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. Anil Kumar Sisodiya was posted as ACP (Headquarters) in southwest district. He shot himself using a private revolver, the police said, adding Sisodiya’s wife died on Monday.
His body was discovered on Wednesday evening after the office staff reached his home as he was not responding to calls and messages being sent to him.
