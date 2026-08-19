2 dead, 19 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

Two persons have died and 19 others have been hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

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Four bootleggers have been detained in this connection, they said.

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Gujarat is a ‘dry’ state where manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol are banned.

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Bhavnagar Collector Manish Kumar said that two persons have died and 19 others have been hospitalised after consuming liquor from duplicate bottles of an IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) brand.