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Home / India / 2 dead, 19 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

2 dead, 19 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

Four bootleggers have been detained in this connection

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PTI
Bhavnagar, Updated At : 12:32 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Two persons have died and 19 others have been hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

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Four bootleggers have been detained in this connection, they said.

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Gujarat is a ‘dry’ state where manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol are banned.

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Bhavnagar Collector Manish Kumar said that two persons have died and 19 others have been hospitalised after consuming liquor from duplicate bottles of an IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) brand.

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