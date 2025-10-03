2 dead, 90 injured during Devaragattu Banni festival in Andhra Pradesh

Two people died and 90 sustained injuries during a stick fight organised as part of Devaragattu Banni festival in Kurnool district, said an official on Friday.

Advertisement

The Banni festival, celebrated on Vijay Dashami, begins after midnight rituals following Mala Malleswara Swamy's wedding and concludes early in the morning, drawing thousands of villagers from surrounding regions.

Advertisement

Participants, following strict vows of fasting, celibacy, and dietary discipline, engage in traditional stick fights to symbolically capture the idol, applying turmeric for minor wounds during event.

Advertisement

Sub-Collector Mourya Bharadwaj said a man died due to a severe head injury, while another died of heart attack. Injuries were fewer compared to those in the previous years, he added.

“Two people died and 90 others were injured during the Devaragattu Banni festival stick fight in Kurnool district,” Mourya told reporters.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil said nearly 1,000 police personnel and 10 drones were deployed and 32 awareness campaigns across 16 villages also helped minimise violent clashes this year.

Despite frequent injuries, officials said the festival continues with restraint and devotion, as villagers uphold ancient customs while authorities balance tradition with safety and public order.