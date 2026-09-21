2 die in flashflood, 1 in landslide in Keralam

Two persons died and two others are missing after a five-member group was swept away by a flash flood in the Kottapuzha River at Nilambur here on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place near TK Colony in Pookkottumpadam in Nilambur around 5 pm, they said.

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According to the police, the five-member group from Vandoor had reached the spot and entered the river for a bath when the water level suddenly rose following a flash flood, sweeping all of them away.

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A local resident rescued one of the youths, while Fire and Rescue Service personnel launched a search operation. After about an hour-long search, the body of a youth was recovered from the Muttikkund area. Another body was later traced from Ayanikkund, downstream, in the night, the police said.

Search operations for the two missing persons continued with the help of local residents despite poor visibility due to darkness, the police said. The recovered bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, they added.

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Meanwhile, a Chennai resident was killed and her friend injured after a landslide at Velathussery near Teekoy here on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Sangeetha Arul Lal (35) of Jawahar Nagar, Chennai. The police said Sangeetha and her friend, who is also from Tamil Nadu, were returning from a visit to Vagamon, a tourist spot in the district, when the landslide occurred.