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Home / India / 2 drown, 4 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP’s Hamirpur

2 drown, 4 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP’s Hamirpur

Incident takes place on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet under Bhauli gram panchayat in the Kurara police station area

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PTI
Hamirpur, Updated At : 09:56 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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Two persons, including a child, drowned and four went missing went missing after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river here, police said on Thursday.

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They said the incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet under Bhauli gram panchayat in the Kurara police station area when nine people, not including the boatman, were returning from a river island.

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According to police, the boat lost balance in the middle of the river and capsized around 7 pm.

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The boatman, Dheeru, managed to rescue three people — Vishnu, Rinku and Parul.

The remaining six — five children and a woman — Akanksha (9), Rani (9), Brijrani (25), Labhyansh (5), Mahesh (6), and Aditya (11) — went missing, police said.

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Later on Thursday, rescue teams recovered the bodies of Akanksha and Brijrani.

SHO, Brijesh Kumar said that due to heavy rain since the morning, teams were facing difficulties in rescue operation.

District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal said a search for the missing was being conducted by teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the district administration to investigate the cause of the accident and put in place effective measures to prevent such incidents in future.

He has directed senior police and administrative officials to immediately reach the spot and ensure relief and rescue operations on a war footing, an official statement said.

Adityanath has called for rescue efforts to be intensified to trace the missing persons at the earliest and warned that any negligence in the matter would not be tolerated, it added.

The chief minister also instructed senior district officials to personally monitor the rescue operations and ensure all possible assistance to the affected families.

BJP MLA from Hamirpur Manoj Prajapati said attempts were on to trace the missing. “We will ensure compensation to the affected families in accordance with the rules and submit a report to the chief minister on the incident,” he said.

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