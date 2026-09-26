2 events CEC was to address deferred; poll body says not linked to SIR row

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed its two regional conferences on electoral literacy clubs (ELCs), which were scheduled to be held in Meerut and Varanasi on September 25 and September 28, respectively, amid the raging controversy over media reports highlighting the internal discord within the poll body. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was to address these events.

When contacted, ECI sources played down the postponements and conveyed that adjustments in dates of events are an ongoing process which is necessitated by various factors such as availability of venues, schedules of higher authorities and natural factors, among other issues.

Advertisement

They further said that there have been many occasions when the ELC conferences had been postponed and dates were changed, like for ones which were to be held in Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

"Moreover, the decision to postpone these two particular conferences was taken on September 21," an official said.

Media reports highlighting discord with the ECI appeared on September 23.

Advertisement

The decision to put off the conferences came amid the controversy in the aftermath of media reports which highlighted how Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders of the Election Commission, including on additions, deletion and restoration of voters and changes to the voter registration process.

The ECI has maintained that it took all decisions unanimously.