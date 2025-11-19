DT
Home / India / 2 flights to Colombo diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather

2 flights to Colombo diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather

One was a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul and the other was a SriLankan Airlines flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia

PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 10:32 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
Two flights from the Middle East region to Sri Lanka were diverted to the international airport here on Wednesday due to bad weather over Colombo.

One was a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul with 258 passengers and 10 crew members and the other was a SriLankan Airlines flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia with 188 people, including 8 crew members, onboard, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said in a release.

Both flights landed safely at the Thiruvananthapuram airport around 7 am and departed for Colombo at 8.38 am and 8.48 am, respectively, after the weather cleared there, TIAL said.

