DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 2 foreign nationals, including airline crew member, die in Bengaluru hotel pool of ‘electrocution’

2 foreign nationals, including airline crew member, die in Bengaluru hotel pool of ‘electrocution’

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 12:12 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The incident occurred on Friday evening at the swimming pool located on the third floor of the hotel in Halasuru. iStock
Advertisement

Two foreign nationals, including a crew member of a German airline, staying at a five-star hotel here have died allegedly due to suspected electrocution while swimming in the hotel's pool, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss (57), a German national working as a crew member with Lufthansa, and Juraj Horvat (45), a project manager with IBM, they said.

Advertisement

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening at the swimming pool located on the third floor of the hotel in Halasuru.

Advertisement

Two other persons -- a US national identified as Mathew Desantis (41), who was a guest at the hotel and an Indian pool attendant, Rahul Tiwari (28), employed there -- sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the victims, a senior police officer said.

Both injured persons were shifted to Manipal Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. They are out of danger, he said.

Advertisement

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts