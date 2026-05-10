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Home / India / 2 gelatin sticks found near PM Modi's venue in Bengaluru

2 gelatin sticks found near PM Modi's venue in Bengaluru

It triggered an immediate alert among security agencies, with police, bomb disposal squads and forensic personnel rushing to the spot for examination of the explosive materials

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 05:23 PM May 10, 2026 IST
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Two gelatin sticks were recovered from a roadside near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s venue on the outskirts of Bengaluru, prompting heightened security measures and a police investigation into the source of the explosives.

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Police said the gelatin sticks were found during routine security checks near Tataguni in Kaggalipura police station limits, not far from a route linked to the Prime Minister’s movement schedule.

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Modi was in Bengaluru and had gone to Art of Living Centre on Kanakapura Road near Kaggalipura to commemorate its 45th foundation day.

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“On Sunday morning, before the PM’s arrival, during the checking, two gelatine sticks were found on the side of a footpath, nearly three kilometres away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive. Further investigation is on,” a police statement said.

The recovery triggered an immediate alert among security agencies, with police, bomb disposal squads and forensic personnel rushing to the spot for examination of the explosive materials.

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Police sources said one person was detained for questioning.

They added that they were trying to ascertain the purpose behind storing the gelatin sticks in the area and whether others were involved.

The gelatin sticks were reportedly recovered near the Agara Lake area in Tataguni on the city outskirts, the sources said.

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