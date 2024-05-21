Jaipur: 2 get death in teen’s rape-murder case

Jaipur: A POCSO court in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Monday awarded death sentence to two men, Kalu and Kanha, for raping and burning alive a 14-year-old girl in a coal furnace in August last year. The court on Saturday had convicted the two for the crime. Seven others accused of destroying evidence were acquitted by the court. Welcoming the court's decision, the victim's mother said justice has been done and she was satisfied with the punishment. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government had taken immediate action against the accused and arrested them.
